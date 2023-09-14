x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man injured in shooting on Ross Street and Chandler Avenue in Burlington

Police said a 37-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting Thursday.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Burlington Thursday.

Burlington police said they responded to a shooting on Ross Street and Chandler Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim or suspect.

A short time later, a 37-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police were then able to confirm he was a victim from the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Court documents reveal what happened before UNC lockdown

Before You Leave, Check This Out