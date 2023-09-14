Man injured in shooting on Ross Street and Chandler Avenue in Burlington

Police said a 37-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting Thursday.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Burlington Thursday.

Burlington police said they responded to a shooting on Ross Street and Chandler Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim or suspect.

A short time later, a 37-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police were then able to confirm he was a victim from the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

