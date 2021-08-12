Man charged in Business 85 shootout with Greensboro police sentenced nearly to 10 years in prison

Julius Moncre Williams was sentenced in federal court Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video is from Nov. 2019, following police shootout.

The man accused of getting into a shootout with Greensboro police was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison.

Julius Moncre Williams was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for knowingly possessing a firearm following a shootout with Greensboro police officers.

Williams was sentenced to 118-months in prison. In addition to that, he was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment and submit to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment, according to the Department of Justice.

In November GPD’s Traffic Safety Unit tried to pull Williams over after he was seen speeding through a work zone. However, he failed to stop and crashed his vehicle. Police said Williams shot at an officer who was approaching to investigate the crash and the officer returned fire.