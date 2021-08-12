x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man charged in Business 85 shootout with Greensboro police sentenced nearly to 10 years in prison

Julius Moncre Williams was sentenced in federal court Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video is from Nov. 2019, following police shootout. 

The man accused of getting into a shootout with Greensboro police was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison. 

RELATED: Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting on Business 85 Identified

Julius Moncre Williams was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for knowingly possessing a firearm following a shootout with Greensboro police officers.

Williams was sentenced to 118-months in prison. In addition to that, he was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment and submit to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment, according to the Department of Justice.

RELATED: Police shootout suspect charged with murder in deaths of mom, grandma

In November GPD’s Traffic Safety Unit tried to pull Williams over after he was seen speeding through a work zone. However, he failed to stop and crashed his vehicle. Police said Williams shot at an officer who was approaching to investigate the crash and the officer returned fire. 

A gun was found inside of Williams’ vehicle and later identified as stolen out of Charlotte.

RELATED: One taken to hospital after Saturday morning shooting in Greensboro