Man dies after hit-and-run on N. Church Street in Greensboro

A man was walking along the southbound lane on North Church Street when he was hit by a car.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a hit-and-run on North Church Street Friday night. 

Officers arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. and found a pedestrian in the southbound lane of North Church Street, identified as 67-year-old Jerry Martin McBride. 

He was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The driver left the scene before officers arrived. The vehicle was described as a black 2002 Saturn L200 and was still on the scene.

Investigators determined the driver traveling south on North Church Street and hit McBride as he was in the southbound lane. 

McBride died from his injuries the next day. 

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

