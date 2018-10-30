DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) -- A man is facing numerous charges after a domestic assault that led to a standoff with deputies.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, Caleb Rains tracked down his wife and kids who were staying in another home.

That’s when he rammed his wife’s car which hit the house causing extensive damage. Rains then forced his way into the house assaulting the homeowners. Deputies also said he assaulted his wife with a knife while forcing his kids into a closet at the house. Rains was taken into custody after a standoff with deputies.

Rains is charged with an Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Domestic Criminal Trespass, Breaking and Entering among other charges.

