Man kicks out window, escapes patrol car in Haw River

HAW RIVER, N.C. — A man escaped a patrol car by kicking in the window and is still at large in Haw River.

Haw River Police got a call about a domestic disturbance around 8 p.m. Police were notified that a male resident had threatened deadly violence to anyone responding to the disturbance.

When police arrived on the scene, they made contact with the female resident who alerted them of several firearms laying on a bed in the home.

The male resident was identified as Cameron Allen Maricle, 34. Officers tried to detain him, but Maricle resisted, according to police.

Maricle was eventually put into handcuffs and placed in the patrol car.

While police were investigating, Maricle was able to kick out the rear passenger window and escape from the scene.

This launched a manhunt involving dozens of officers from surrounding agencies, but they we unable to find Maricle.

Maricle was found to be a convicted felon in possession of multiple firearms. Police seized two AR-15 rifles, one 50 BMG caliber rifle, and a handgun. One of the AR-15s was reported stolen from Orange County, according to police.

Anyone with information on the Maricle's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Haw River Police Department or Alamance County-Wide CrimeStoppers.

