BURLINGTON, N.C. — A search warrant is out for a Burlington man who is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend at knife-point along with her children according to a release from the Burlington Police Department. The incident happened on Saturday night according to police.

Police said while responding to a domestic assault call on Lakeside Ave, officers witnessed a vehicle crash into a building on W. Webb Ave. The vehicle that crashed into the building was occupied by five people ranging in age from 3 to 28-years-old. Police said a second vehicle was located crashed into a pole at 220 Elmira St.

Upon investigation, officers were able to determine both vehicles in the crash were related to the initial domestic assault call from Lakeside Ave.

It was also discovered that Rahyme Jamar Crisp, 21, had kidnapped his girlfriend at knifepoint during the assault at Lakeside Ave. Police said while Crisp was chasing the victim with a vehicle, Crisp also struck a light pole in the parking lot of Lakeside Apartments.

He then assaulted the victim and her children while they were attempting to flee by striking the vehicle they were in multiple times with his vehicle which resulted in the crashes.

According to police, a juvenile was transported to Alamance Regional with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crashes.

Police said warrants have been obtained for Rahyme Jamar Crisp of Burlington for 1 count of 1st Degree Kidnapping, 3 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to kill, 1 count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and 2 counts of Misdemeanor Hit and Run.

Damages to the vehicles, buildings, and utilities were estimated to be in excess of $20,000 police said.

Anyone with information concerning this assault or the location of Mr. Crisp is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.