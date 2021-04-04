Man kidnaps Asheboro woman at gunpoint, leads police on chase

According to Asheboro police, Manuel Jesus Robles, 32, kidnapped a 31-year-old woman at gunpoint while sitting in a car on Coleridge Road.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police are investigating after a man kidnapped a woman Saturday afternoon, stole her car and then led police on a chase, according to investigators.

According to the Asheboro Police Department, Manuel Jesus Robles, 32, kidnapped a 31-year-old woman at gunpoint while sitting in a car on Coleridge Road.

Police said Robles of Ocala, Florida, forced the woman into a car owned by her and left the scene in the stolen car.

Investigators said detectives with the Asheboro Police Department responded and quickly determined where Robles was.

Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office then met the car and tried to hold a traffic stop, according to police.

Asheboro police said Robles then drove away at a fast speed with deputies chasing after him.

Investigators said the chase continued through multiple administrations and involved law enforcement from the NC State Highway Patrol, High Point Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, and Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said during the chase, Robles fired multiple shots at officers, hitting law enforcement cars, however, no one was injured.

The chase ended with Robles crashing the car at I-85 and Webb Road in Rowan County.

Police said he then ran away and was taken into custody without incident a short time later. Asheboro police said the victim was rescued and was not harmed.

“Robles is expected to face multiple charges related to the kidnapping, pursuit, and shooting at law enforcement,” Asheboro police wrote in a news release.

Police said Robles is in police custody as of 8 p.m. Saturday night and is expected to be taken to Randolph County to face charges.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.

