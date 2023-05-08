Man killed after lunging at deputies with a knife multiple times, officials say

A man violating a protective order who police believe was on drugs was shot after lunging a knife at Alamance County deputies.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man violating a protective order was killed after lunging a knife at deputies in Alamance County Monday, according to a report from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said it happened around 11:33 a.m. They received a call about an "unwanted guest" who was in violation of a 50b Domestic Violence Protection Order and believed by the caller to be using cocaine at the time of the call.

When deputies arrived in the Carolina community North of Burlington and attempted to talk to the man involved, he left the home armed with a knife, lunging at deputies, prompting them to fire their weapon hitting him in his arm.

Investigators said the wound wasn't deadly.

Detectives said the suspect then ran behind junk vehicles and deputies attempted to give him medical aid. Because the suspect was still armed with the knife, deputies could not approach.

A Sheriff’s Office crisis investigator arrived and began negotiations with the suspect which continued for nearly two hours.

Deputies said the suspect later requested a cigarette and was given one. As the officer who gave the suspect a cigarette turned to walk away, the suspect lunged with the knife at the officer and was struck by fire from a less-than-lethal weapon, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

As deputies attempted to approach the suspect, he again lunged at deputies with the knife before he was shot and killed.

Two deputies are presently on administrative leave while the North Carolina SBI investigates the incident.