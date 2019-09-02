GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot Sunday morning in Greensboro later dying as a result of his injuries.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Spring Garden Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but eventually died.

The victim has not yet been identified and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

This incident has been ruled as Greensboro's 6th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

