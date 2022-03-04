Man shot to death at business in Winston-Salem

Police said Marcus Montgomery died of his injuries at the scene.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man was found shot at a business early Friday morning.

Police said the man was found just before 3:30 a.m. at the business on 2805 Indiana Avenue with a gunshot wound. Police said Marcus Montgomery died of his injuries at the scene.

Police said after he was shot they believe those responsible got away in a car.

The death marks the eighth homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem in 2022, compared to six during the same period last year.

