COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia man has been charged in connection to body found at former I-20 rest area in September.

Richard Lee Hudson, 65, is accused of fatally shooting a man with whom he had a long-term relationship and dumping the body, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

The body of Walter R. Payne Jr., 69, of New London, Ohio, was found by a trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol around 8 a.m. Sept. 23 between mile marker 48 and 49, which is about two miles away from the Longs Pond Road exit. The rest stop is routinely patrolled by SCHP.

According to the release, investigators believe Hudson he shot and killed Payne late Sept. 17 or early Sept. 18 with a handgun.

The two men were in a long-term relationship, according to LCSD. Hudson was the last person to see Payne alive, according to their investigation.

Investigators were able to recover ammunition from Hudson's car that was consistent with the death, according to LCSD.

According to the report, Payne's car was also found at Hudson's home. Investigators say the vehicle looked like it had been cleaned and there were traces of Payne's blood inside the vehicle.

Hudson was arrested Friday morning and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.