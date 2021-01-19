Man killed in apartment shooting in Winston-Salem

Police said they found a second victim who ran away after being shot. He's in serious condition.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year.

Police said they were called to a shooting at an apartment on S. Stratford Road around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they got there, they found Michael Brian Westerberg, 40, inside the apartment, unconscious and shot. Westerberg died at the scene.

Officers also found Johnny Charleston Shipp, 40, nearby after he ran away from his car. Shipp and his car were shot multiple times, police said. Ship was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is in serious condition.

Investigators learned Shipp and Westerberg knew each other and went to the apartment together.