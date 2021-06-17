18-year-old killed in Randolph County shooting

Deputies said Jonathan Monte Flowers was sitting in a car when he was shot. He died at the scene.

RAMSEUR, N.C. — Two people were shot early Thursday morning in Ramseur. One of them died, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the Town and Country Mobile Home Park on Highway 64 West. Deputies found two people who'd been shot while sitting in a car.

18-year-old Jonathan Monte Flowers died at the scene. A 21-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Detectives are still investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911 immediately or call Crime Stoppers at 336-7CRIME (336-672-7463) if they wish to remain anonymous.