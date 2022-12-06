Deadly hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police are looking for the driver who hit and killed the pedestrian.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian, then drove away.

Officers responded to the crash in the1500 block of East Fifth Street near North Dunleith Avenue in Winston-Salem.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

The investigation showed that Clarence Watson, 62, was walking on East Fifth Street when he was hit by an unknown car that failed to stay at the scene.

Watson was pronounced dead on the scene by Forsyth County EMS.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.