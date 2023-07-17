Man killed outside Walnut Cove bar, deputies say

Deputies were dispatched to the bar at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WALNUT COVE, N.C. — A man was killed outside of a local bar in Walnut Cove on Saturday, July 15, according to the Stokes County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to 311 Tavern at 1137 N Main St. in Walnut Cove at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday.

Benny Canez, 37, was found shot, laying in the parking lot outside of the bar, deputies said.

Canez was taken to a hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead, according to deputies.

Deputies said they have collected evidence and are interviewing witnesses.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Download the WFMY News 2 app on your smartphone: