Man with numerous larceny warrants arrested in Randolph County

The warrants were for several counts of felony habitual larceny, breaking and entering and more.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sherriff's Office arrested a man with several unserved warrants and found narcotics and paraphernalia during the arrest on March 11.

Garland Layzella York, Jr., 34, had warrants across Guilford County, Davidson County, Forsyth County, and Randolph County.

The warrants were for several counts of felony habitual larceny, breaking and entering, felony larceny, and two counts of possession of stolen goods/property, according to deputies.

When deputies arrested York arrest, deputies reportedly found illegal narcotics and paraphernalia during a search.

York was reportedly taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served the outstanding warrants. For those charges, he received a $70,000 secured bond.

York was then charged with felony possession of heroin, cocaine, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and was issued an additional $20,000 secured bond, according to deputies.

York was expected to appear in court on March 13 in Randolph County District Court.

