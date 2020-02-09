Man on bond for stalking kills High Point woman in apparent murder-suicide, police say

High Point police said Andre Cousiamono was out on bond for felony stalking and cyberstalking related to Brooklyn Williams.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police are investigating a murder-suicide.

Police said they found the bodies of two people Tuesday afternoon on the porch of a house on East Avenue.

Investigators said Brooklyn Williams, 23, of High Point and Andre Cousiamono, 27, of Winston-Salem died from gunshot wounds to the head in an apparent murder-suicide.

Neighbors told police they heard gunshots earlier in the morning between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Police discovered a handgun on the porch with Cousiamono. They also said he had a loaded magazine for the handgun in his pocket. They found a holster for the handgun and binoculars in a vehicle.

Police said the two were not involved in a romantic dating relationship but were prior friends and co-workers. Recently, Cousiamono was arrested on August 21, 2020, for felony stalking and cyberstalking and was out on bond. Investigators said the charges were from incidents that occurred in January 2020, where Williams was the victim. Cousiamono also had pending charges of misdemeanor stalking, communicating threats, and harassing phone calls where Williams was the victim also occurring in January 2020.

High Point police said they believe Cousiamono killed Williams and then killed himself.