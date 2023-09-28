x
Crime

Man pleads guilty after 2022 fiery crash

A man was sentenced after a woman was seriously injured in a fiery crash on Skylark Road in 2022.
PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — A man pleaded guilty after a fiery crash on Skylark Road left a woman seriously injured in June 2022.

Winston-Salem police said Trevor Alan Ivester pled guilty to Aggravated Felony Serious Injury by Vehicle and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury in Superior Court Wednesday.

Ivester was sentenced to 2 to 3 years.

