Man pleads guilty to 2019 death of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child in High Point

William J. Hayes III stood before faced a judge and the family of the deceased victim, 21-year-old Tontoria York, who police said was 9 months pregnant.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached is from the initial report in 2019.

A man has pled guilty to killing his pregnant girlfriend and unborn child in a High Point apartment in 2019, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office.

On September 15, while preparing for trial in the murder of Tontoria York and her unborn child, William Hayes III pled guilty to 2nd-degree murder and murder of an unborn child.

He was sentenced to 216-272 months.

The family of Tontoria York, who police said was 9 months pregnant.

York's family packed the courtroom this afternoon visibly distraught and grief-stricken after losing a loved one and the baby they were expecting.

