Man pleads guilty to animal cruelty in dog's death

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man pleaded guilty to Felony Cruelty to Animals Friday after the brutal killing of his dog in May.

Winston-Salem police responded to a 911 call on May 7 reporting both a domestic disturbance and "that a man was beating his dog."

Officers arrived at a house on Petree Road to find a dead tan and white dog.

Police learned the dog was a puppy weighing 28 pounds named Blondie who belonged to Elson Warren.

Officers said Warren was at the home when they arrived and was covered in what appeared to be Blondie's blood.

Police said Warren had no injuries and denied hurting Blondie.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Animal Services Division investigated the case.

Deputies interviewed several witnesses that stated that Warren picked up Blondie on his back deck, swung her against the railing, and then repeatedly stomped on her.

Officers said there were several blood spots on the back deck. When a neighbor yelled at Warren to stop, he continued his attack on Blondie.

A necropsy by the state medical lab later determined that Blondie died of severe blunt force trauma, with severe injuries to neck, face, head, front limbs, and thorax.

Warren was sentenced to 1 to 2 years.

