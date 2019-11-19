BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man pleaded guilty to impersonating a law enforcement officer after telling children at a campsite he was an FBI agent, the Burke County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday.

Deputies said 51-year-old Blaine Pennington II of Lenoir was sentenced to 30 days in jail with two days credit for time served.

The incident happened on May 25 at 1814 Brown Mountain Beach Rd. The father said he overheard Pennington tell his kids he was with the FBI. Pennington took off in a car after the father confronted him.

Pennington was later arrested during a traffic stop in Caldwell County and taken back to Burke County.

