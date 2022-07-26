Have you seen this man? Police search for man accused of robbing bank in Forsyth County

Detectives said the man demanded money from bank tellers while showing a gun.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying the suspect in the June 13 robbery of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank.

At 10:42 a.m. Monday, June 13, a man entered the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank on Clemmons Road in Clemmons, demanding money from bank tellers while displaying a silver and black gun. No one was injured.

The man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies responded and have continued to investigate.

The suspect is described as a younger male with a slender build, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, black sunglasses, a black camouflage pattern mask, red gloves, black Nike shoes, a black Adidas backpack and a red flat-bill hat.

Forsyth County deputies are asking the public to provide any information they have related to this incident. Call the non-emergency number at 336-727-2112 or anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477.