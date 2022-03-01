Man poses as police officer staking out police department garage before shooting at officers arrested in Davidson Co., police say

Salisbury police said Bruce Richard Godwin waited until officers arrived at work before shooting at them in the department's parking garage.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was posing as a newly hired police officer is charged with shooting at a group of officers after they arrived on shift early Tuesday morning.

The Salisbury Police Department said on Monday, Bruce Richard Godwin, 32, approached a police officer in the police department garage. He told the officer he was recently hired by the Salisbury Police Department and was there to get some equipment. However, the officer didn’t recognize him, and he was told to leave.

Police said Godwin returned the next morning around 5:30 a.m. and parked in a parking lot beside the police department. They said he waited about 30 mins. until officers started to arrive for work. Investigators said Godwin then fired four rounds toward the garage after officers parked inside. One of the rounds penetrated a venation vent in the garage.

Salisbury police obtained criminal warrants for three counts of felony discharging weapon into an occupied property and five counts of felony assault on law enforcement with a firearm.

Godwin was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.