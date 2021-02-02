Man possibly tied to home invasion wanted by Lexington police, two others charged

Police arrested Alan Hess and Alexander Ballew but they're now looking for Dwon Still in connection to the home invasion.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man possibly connected to a home invasion case is wanted by the Lexington Police Department.

Police said Dwon Still is wanted after a reported burglary and armed robbery that occurred in January.

Investigators said they arrested two other men in the case including Alan Hess and Alexander Ballew.

They said when they responded to the home invasion on Glenwood Drive and found the residents wearing zip ties. Police also believe the three men are tied to similar robberies in Mocksville and Rowan County.

Hess has is charged with 1st-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, 1st and 2nd-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony larceny, and felony probation violation. He is currently being held in the Davidson County Jail.