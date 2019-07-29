WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing Jays One Stop on Old Greensboro Road in Winston-Salem. Police say the suspect acted as ife he was going to buy an item then pulled a gun and demanded money.

The clerk was unable to open the register, so the suspect began to try. As the suspect focused on getting the register to open, the clerk ran from the business, he told officers.

When the clerk returned, he told police an undisclosed amount of money was missing from the register. There were no customers in the store at the time of the alleged robbery, the police report states.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

