Man rams two deputy patrol cars during chase in Alamance County, investigators say

James Lee Yancey Markley faces several charges including two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on emergency personnel.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was arrested after ramming into two Alamance County deputy patrol cars and leading law enforcement on a chase Wednesday night.

Alamance County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to a home on Union Ridge Road around 8 p.m. for a wellness check. When they got there, James Lee Yancey Markley, 20, left in his vehicle, hitting a deputy's patrol car on the way out of the driveway, according to a release. A deputy was inside the car.

Deputies said Markley led them on a chase and was speeding and driving in a reckless manner. They said he hit several road signs at the intersection of Union Ridge Road and Jeffries Cross Road and narrowly missed several church signs.

Markley then drove into a church parking lot where he rammed another deputy's patrol car, investigators said. He was arrested after that.