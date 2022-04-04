Man rams police vehicle, gets away during burglary call in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is on the run after ramming into a police vehicle with an officer inside in Winston-Salem.
Patrol officers were sent to a business at 947 Hanes Mall Boulevard just after 3 a.m. Monday for reports that someone was breaking in. Officers saw a white Dodge Durango parked in front of the business, which appears to be Poke Star, according to a Google search, and a man sitting in the driver’s seat. When the driver saw the officer coming, the man hit the gas and rammed the marked police vehicle, officers said.
Police started chasing the man but stopped on Normans Road in northern Davidson County when the man jumped out of the SUV and ran.
The officer whom the man rammed was not injured.
The man has not been identified. This investigation is still ongoing.
OTHER STORIES ON WFMYNEWS2.COM: