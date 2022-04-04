Man rams police vehicle, gets away during burglary call in Winston-Salem

Patrol officers were sent to a business at 947 Hanes Mall Boulevard just after 3 a.m. Monday for reports that someone was breaking in. Officers saw a white Dodge Durango parked in front of the business, which appears to be Poke Star, according to a Google search, and a man sitting in the driver’s seat. When the driver saw the officer coming, the man hit the gas and rammed the marked police vehicle, officers said.