Police: Man robbed while walking down road, suspects arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three men are behind bars this morning after police said they robbed a man walking down the road.

Winston-Salem Police said the victim was walking near Cloister Drive just before 9 p.m. Saturday when a dark-colored four-door car pulled up near him.

That's when, police said, three men got out of the car armed with handguns and demanded the victim's money.

Police said the suspects took the victim’s wallet, house keys, clothing, cell phone, and an undisclosed amount of cash before taking off in a car.

Winston-Salem Police said leads in the investigation took them to Old Greensboro Road where the suspects were found.

Police arrested and identified all three suspects as 23-year-old Antonio Dwayne Stroud, 22-year-old Isaiah Elonzo Hawkins, and 20-year-old Torey Levay Kellum.

The suspects were arrested for robbery with a dangerous weapon and they're awaiting a bond hearing, according to police.