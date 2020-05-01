GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man robbed the Shoe Department store located on W. Elmsley Drive in Greensboro Saturday.

According to Greensboro Police, the man entered the business armed with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.

Police say the suspect had a black mask over his head and all black clothing.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing, no juries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

