Man robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

When Winston-Salem Police arrived on scene, a man told officers that he was sitting in his car when four males approached him, assaulted him, and stole his car.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported armed robbery on Francis Street.

When officers arrived on scene, a man told officers that he was sitting in his car when four males approached him.

According to the man, one of the males pointed a gun and threatened to shoot him.

The male then assaulted the man and discharged two rounds in the area.

Police said the 4 men then fled the area in the man's vehicle, a 2010 Nissan Altima.

The victim was treated by EMS for minor injuries.

Officers later found the stolen vehicle that was occupied by 2 people, 18-year-old Antwan Damarian Kelly and 19-year-old Jaylen Kashaad McIlwaine on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

Police said the pursuit ended at the dead end of Leight Street when the driver got stuck in the mud.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers said both people were taken into custody. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Kelly is charged with Robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flee to a elude, and numerous traffic violations. His bond is set for 60,000 dollars.

McIlwaine was served with several outstanding orders for arrest. He is charged with Robbery with a dangerous weapon, 2 counts for discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession of a firearm by a minor, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. His bond is set for 50,000 dollars.