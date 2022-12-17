Man robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported armed robbery on Francis Street.
When officers arrived on scene, a man told officers that he was sitting in his car when four males approached him.
According to the man, one of the males pointed a gun and threatened to shoot him.
The male then assaulted the man and discharged two rounds in the area.
Police said the 4 men then fled the area in the man's vehicle, a 2010 Nissan Altima.
The victim was treated by EMS for minor injuries.
Officers later found the stolen vehicle that was occupied by 2 people, 18-year-old Antwan Damarian Kelly and 19-year-old Jaylen Kashaad McIlwaine on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.
Police said the pursuit ended at the dead end of Leight Street when the driver got stuck in the mud.
After a brief foot pursuit, officers said both people were taken into custody. A firearm was recovered at the scene.
Kelly is charged with Robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flee to a elude, and numerous traffic violations. His bond is set for 60,000 dollars.
McIlwaine was served with several outstanding orders for arrest. He is charged with Robbery with a dangerous weapon, 2 counts for discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession of a firearm by a minor, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. His bond is set for 50,000 dollars.
No officers or civilians were injured during the pursuit. This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available to be released at this time.