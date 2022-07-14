x
Crime

Man robs Walmart in High Point at gunpoint, police say

Officers said they are looking for the man responsible for robbing the Walmart on 2628 South Main Street.
Credit: The High Point Police Department

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Walmart employee was at the center of a robbery in High Point Wednesday, according to a police report. 

The High Point Police Department said they got a call to Walmart on 2628 South Main Street about an armed robbery right before noon. 

Walmart managers told officers a man pulled a gun out demanding money from an employee out of their register. 

Police described the suspect as a man about 6' 5'' tall wearing a red hoodie and a mask. 

Anyone who recognizes the man in the picture is asked to call the High Point Police department at 336-889-4000.

