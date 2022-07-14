Man robs Walmart in High Point at gunpoint, police say

Officers said they are looking for the man responsible for robbing the Walmart on 2628 South Main Street.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Walmart employee was at the center of a robbery in High Point Wednesday, according to a police report.

The High Point Police Department said they got a call to Walmart on 2628 South Main Street about an armed robbery right before noon.

Walmart managers told officers a man pulled a gun out demanding money from an employee out of their register.

Police described the suspect as a man about 6' 5'' tall wearing a red hoodie and a mask.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the picture is asked to call the High Point Police department at 336-889-4000.

