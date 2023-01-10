Man robs Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden; Police searching for suspect

Detectives with Eden Police Department asking for the public's help in searching for man who robbed Gills Corner in Eden.

EDEN, N.C. — A man robbed Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden Monday, according to Eden police.

The Eden Police Department is conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives are asking the public to help identify the suspect.

Officers responded to South Hamilton Street for an armed robbery Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that a male suspect went inside the store and pulled out a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk demanding for money.

He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt in this incident.

The suspect is described as a 6'0" tall male about 200 pounds. He wore a black jacket with a hood over his head and a handkerchief-type bandana across his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Hash or Sergeant Andrew Kenyi at 336-623-9755.

News Release Contact: Sergeant Andrew Kenyi For Release: January 10, 2023 Armed Robbery at Gills Corner The Eden... Posted by Eden Police Department on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

