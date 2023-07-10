Man robs Wells Fargo with a note, Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police said a man robbed the Wells Fargo on Country Club Road with a note. Investigators said a weapon was never displayed.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested after robbing a bank in Winston-Salem with a note, according to a news release.

Winston-Salem Police Department officers received a call about a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 4626 Country Club Road. Detectives said after an investigation, they said the suspect walked into the bank and demanded money from a teller with a note.

Police said no weapon was displayed and the suspect ran away with an unknown about of cash.

As police detectives continued to investigate the Wells Fargo area, 30-year-old Brandon Watson was seen leaving the Subway located at 329 Jonestown Road.

Investigators said he matched the description of the suspect of the robbery. Once Waston saw the police, he took off running.

Police said they caught Watson at the Burger King a short distance away.

There were no injuries during this incident.

Brandon Watson has been charged with Common Law Robbery. He is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 11, 2023. A photograph of Mr. Watson will not be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

