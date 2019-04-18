ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg church music director scammed nearly $13,000 from a person by claiming to write music for "Toy Story 4," Pinellas County deputies said.

Jeffery Lind Snyder, 64, was charged with theft from the elderly - more than $300.

Deputies say Snyder was working at First Unity Church when he proposed a business deal for the victim. He told the victim he had written music for the upcoming movie "Toy Story 4" and was going to be paid in Disney stock, according to an affidavit.

Snyder told the victim he would transfer the stock if he was paid "transfer fees," deputies said.

Between May 30 and August 15 of 2017, the victim wrote 20 checks and got two wire transfers totaling $12,975, according to deputies.

When interviewed, Snyder admitted there was no deal with Disney, deputies said.

Snyder was released on $10,000 bail, according to jail records.

