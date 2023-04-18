Durham man sentenced to 9 years after 'Black Friday' mall shooting

A judge sentenced 27-year-old Romeo Pride to 110 months in prison after shooting two innocent bystanders in a North Carolina mall.

DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham man was sentenced Monday to 9 years in prison, after pleading guilty to a firearms charge related to a mall shooting, according to the United States Attorney Sandra J. Hairston of the Middle District of North Carolina.

Court records showed that 27-year-old Romeo Kevante Pride pled guilty to one count of felons in possession of a firearm in December of 2022.

According to court documents, Pride went to the Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham on November 26, 2021, on “Black Friday,” armed with a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun. In the course of a botched attempted robbery of another mall patron, both Pride and the patron discharged handguns.

Durham Police Department officers said they recovered a spent .40 caliber shell casing fired from Pride’s handgun and surveillance video from the mall confirmed the events. Pride and two innocent bystanders were shot during the exchange of gunfire.

In addition to prison time, Pride was ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release and to pay a special assessment of $100.00.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Raleigh-Durham Safe Streets Task Force with assistance from the Durham Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney JoAnna G. McFadden.

