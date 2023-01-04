Rick Singer sentenced to prison for 3.5 years for college admissions scandal

Singer pleaded guilty nearly four years ago to paying off school administrators to let undeserving students into elite schools.

MASSACHUSETTS, USA — The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople, and other parents has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Rick Singer’s punishment is the longest sentence handed down in the sprawling scandal that exploded into newspaper headlines in 2019.

Singer pleaded guilty nearly four years ago to paying off entrance exam administrators and coaches to get often undeserving students into elite schools with inflated test scores and bogus athletic credentials.

He also helped authorities build the case against dozens of others by secretly recording phone calls and meetings with wealthy parents who paid huge sums to get their kids into the school of their choice.

William Ferguson, a volleyball coach from Wake Forest is one of a dozen coaches nationwide accused of recruiting players in exchange for money. In 2019, Investigators charged 50 people in the scheme including 33 parents accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to rig test scores and bribe college coaches, to get their children into elite universities.

Court documents revealed Ferguson accepted $100,000 Total: $10,000 to the Deacon Club, $40,000 to the Women's Volleyball team, and $50,000 to a private volleyball camp that coach Ferguson controlled. All this, federal prosecutors, said to help a wait-listed student get into Wake Forest under the guise of being a volleyball recruit. Ferguson claimed he didn't accept any bribes to put students on the team and everyone on the team earned their spot.