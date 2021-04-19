Repeat DWI offender sentenced in deadly crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A convicted repeat DWI offender is set to spend the next decade in prison for a deadly crash in Stokesdale two years ago.
The Rockingham County District Attorney announced 37-year-old Santos Cruz-Salmeron pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and driving while impaired.
The crash happened April 19, 2021.
Investigators say it was 3 a.m. when Cruz-Salmeron was driving north on US 220 near Price Farm Road and pulled out in front of a tractor trailer.
The collision killed Cruz-Salmeron's passenger, Nelson Bonilla.
The District Attorney said Cruz-Salmeron had three prior DWI convictions and two pending DWI charges in Guilford County prior to this case.
In the latest guilty plea, the judge sentenced Cruz-Salmeron to a minimum of nine years in prison.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.