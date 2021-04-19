Repeat DWI offender sentenced in deadly crash in Rockingham County

The District Attorney said Cruz-Salmeron had three prior DWI convictions and two pending DWI charges in Guilford County prior to this case.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A convicted repeat DWI offender is set to spend the next decade in prison for a deadly crash in Stokesdale two years ago.

The Rockingham County District Attorney announced 37-year-old Santos Cruz-Salmeron pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and driving while impaired.

The crash happened April 19, 2021.

Investigators say it was 3 a.m. when Cruz-Salmeron was driving north on US 220 near Price Farm Road and pulled out in front of a tractor trailer.

The collision killed Cruz-Salmeron's passenger, Nelson Bonilla.

The District Attorney said Cruz-Salmeron had three prior DWI convictions and two pending DWI charges in Guilford County prior to this case.

In the latest guilty plea, the judge sentenced Cruz-Salmeron to a minimum of nine years in prison.

