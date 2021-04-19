x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Repeat DWI offender sentenced in deadly crash in Rockingham County

The District Attorney said Cruz-Salmeron had three prior DWI convictions and two pending DWI charges in Guilford County prior to this case.
Credit: AndreyPopov

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A convicted repeat DWI offender is set to spend the next decade in prison for a deadly crash in Stokesdale two years ago.

The Rockingham County District Attorney announced 37-year-old Santos Cruz-Salmeron pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and driving while impaired. 

The crash happened April 19, 2021. 

Investigators say it was 3 a.m. when Cruz-Salmeron was driving north on US 220 near Price Farm Road and pulled out in front of a tractor trailer. 

The collision killed Cruz-Salmeron's passenger, Nelson Bonilla. 

The District Attorney said Cruz-Salmeron had three prior DWI convictions and two pending DWI charges in Guilford County prior to this case.

In the latest guilty plea, the judge sentenced Cruz-Salmeron to a minimum of nine years in prison. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

More Videos

In Other News

Davidson County teen abduction case worries cyber experts

Before You Leave, Check This Out