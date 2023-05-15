Man sentenced to life in prison after body found on Orange St. in Greensboro, district attorney says

A judge sentenced 34-year-old Anthony Van Long to life in prison without parole for the murder of Jonathan Roderick Jeffries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life without parole last Wednesday for a 2020 murder, according to the district attorney.

You may remember back on July 21, 2020, a body was found on the 3200 block of Orange Street in Greensboro. Police identified the man as Jonathan Roderick Jeffries.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

After an investigation by the Greensboro Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, officers arrested Anthony Van Long, 34, and charged him with first-degree murder.

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

After almost three weeks-long trial, the jury found Van Long guilty and the Honorable Lora C. Cubbage, Superior Court Judge of Guilford County, sentenced Van Long to Life in Prison without Parole on May 10th, 2023.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It today!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store NOW.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.