Man seriously injured after being shot by 16-year-old, Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police said a 40-year-old man was seriously injured after a 16-year-old shot him during a fight on E. 17th Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem Friday night, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call about a shooting on E.17th Street around 6:47 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said 40-year-old Alberto De La Riva Jr. was shot inside but someone had taken him to a local hospital.

After an investigation, detectives said a 16-year-old suspect and his girlfriend were fighting inside the home prior to the shooting when De La Riva intervened. Police said the teen then began fighting with De La Riva when he pulled out a gun and shot him in the abdomen.

Officers said the teen left the area before police arrived but they found him on Polo Road shortly after.

Winston-Salem police said De La Riva's injuries are serious and considered life-threatening.

Detectives said the investigation is in the early stages and no charges have been authorized on the juvenile suspect as of yet.

The investigation is ongoing and being handled by the WSPD Criminal Investigations Bureau/Firearms Investigations and Intelligence Division/Gun Crime Reduction Unit.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

