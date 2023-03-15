Man seriously injured after shooting on Cassell, Champlain St., Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police said a man is seriously injured after an exchange of gunfire at the Champlain St. and Cassell Street intersection.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Wednesday, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call about shots fired on the 2700 block of Main Street. Around 6:45 p.m., they were called to a hospital to see a shooting victim who was brought to a local hospital.

Police said they believe Matthew Javon Potter was shot during an exchange of gunfire. After an investigation, police said they found out the shooting happened at the intersection of Cassell Street and Champlain Street.

Winston-Salem officers also said Potter’s injuries are considered serious.

This investigation is still in its early stages and will be investigated by the Gun Crime Reduction Unit.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Español 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.