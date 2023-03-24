x
Crime

Man seriously injured after shooting; suspect in custody, Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police say a 55-year-old man was shot in his abdomen on Short Street and is in serious condition. A suspect is in custody.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about ending gun violence in Winston-Salem.

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem Friday, according to police.

Winston-Salem police were called to the 1900 block of Short Street about a shooting around 7:18 p.m. When they arrived, police said they found 55-year-old Emmanuel Hooper suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. 

Police said he was taken to Atrium Health Baptist Medical Center where he is being treated for a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Officers said a suspect is in custody but they have not been identified because he has not been charged.

This investigation is ongoing. 

Winston-Salem police said the name of the suspect, charges, and bond information are pending. 

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

