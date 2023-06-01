Stephen Burkes has been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault, police and court documents confirm.

HOUSTON — The brother of a man who was found dead in the Houston Ship Channel in November is accused of shooting his mother and her fiancé in west Houston early Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Burkes appeared in court early Saturday morning and faces a $500,000 bond for each charge.

The double shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. at a home on Bingley Drive near Gentryside Drive just north of Westheimer Road.

Police said they were called to the home after Stephen's mother called 911 and said she needed help because she had been shot multiple times.

When police arrived, they said they found her fiancé unresponsive in the front yard. She was found hiding in the living room after being shot multiple times, police said.

Officers later found Stephen sitting outside in the patio area of the home. He was taken into custody and charged in connection to the shooting.

“Our suspect has had mental problems in the past," HPD Lt. R. Willkins said. "They were thinking he was acting kind of strange today. He somehow got ahold of a pistol.”

At this point, it's not known what led to the shooting.