Man shot during fight in Winston-Salem

Officers said they found 41-year-old Javon Lamech McMahan inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in stable condition after being shot during a fight inside a home in Winston-Salem early Tuesday morning, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting on North Jackson Avenue around 1:20 a.m.

They found 41-year-old Javon Lamech McMahan inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigation reveals that McMahan was fighting with 63-year-old Brookes Liles Boulware Jr. when he was shot.

The District Attorney's Office has authorized charging Boulware with carrying a concealed gun.

This is an ongoing investigation.

