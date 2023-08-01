Man shot during fight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in stable condition after being shot during a fight inside a home in Winston-Salem early Tuesday morning, police say.
Officers responded to a shooting on North Jackson Avenue around 1:20 a.m.
They found 41-year-old Javon Lamech McMahan inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.
Investigation reveals that McMahan was fighting with 63-year-old Brookes Liles Boulware Jr. when he was shot.
The District Attorney's Office has authorized charging Boulware with carrying a concealed gun.
This is an ongoing investigation.
