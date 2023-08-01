x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot during fight in Winston-Salem

Officers said they found 41-year-old Javon Lamech McMahan inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

More Videos

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in stable condition after being shot during a fight inside a home in Winston-Salem early Tuesday morning, police say. 

Officers responded to a shooting on North Jackson Avenue around 1:20 a.m. 

They found 41-year-old Javon Lamech McMahan inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a nearby hospital. 

Investigation reveals that McMahan was fighting with 63-year-old Brookes Liles Boulware Jr. when he was shot. 

The District Attorney's Office has authorized charging Boulware with carrying a concealed gun. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Related Articles

 

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Before You Leave, Check This Out