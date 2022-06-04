Masked intruder confronts woman breastfeeding her child during deadly encounter, HPD says

Police say the victim's common-law wife was breastfeeding their baby in a back room when the shooting happened.

HOUSTON — A man is dead after Houston police say a masked individual shot him inside an apartment while his common-law wife was breastfeeding their baby.

The incident happened at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday at the Timber Ridge Apartments near 12200 Fleming Drive in east Houston.

Police said the woman was breastfeeding the couple's baby in a back room when she heard commotion and gunshots.

The woman was then confronted by a masked man in the room who exchanged words with her before fleeing the scene, according to HPD.

The victim was pronounced dead inside the apartment. Police described him as a male in his early 20s.

Police said the wife is cooperating with the investigation. No injuries to her or the baby were reported.