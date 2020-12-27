39-year-old man shot, killed the day after Christmas in Winston-Salem: police

Police responded to Highland Avenue in reference to the shooting and found Olatunji Massey, 39, suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died following a shooting in Winston-Salem the day after Christmas according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Massey was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he passed due to his injury and was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still in the early stages and according to police, details related to the investigation will not be released at this time; however, police say it appears to be an isolated event.