Man shot by deputy in Davidson Co. after stolen vehicle call, sheriff says

Deputies saw a suspect with a stolen car in Lexington before a chase started. Once the deputy caught the suspect, a fight took place, causing him to use his gun.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A stolen vehicle suspect was shot during a deputy chase Wednesday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

It happened when deputies were called to an area near Arnold Road about a suspicious person.

When they arrived, they saw a suspect driving around in a stolen vehicle. Deputies conducted a search, identified the suspect, and tried to contact them. During this attempt, the suspect ran off, sparking a chase. Once the deputy caught up with them, an altercation took place that led to the deputy firing his gun and hitting the suspect.

When EMS got to the scene, aid was given to the suspect and the deputy. Both were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries during this chase.

This investigation is ongoing.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been notified of this deputy-involved shooting.

