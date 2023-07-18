Man shot and killed during an argument in Winston-Salem

Investigation revealed that Mario Todd, 27, was arguing with someone he knew when he was shot and killed.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in Winston-Salem early Tuesday morning.

Winston-Salem police responded to Mock Street where they found 27-year-old Mario Todd suffering from a gunshot wound.

Todd was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation reveals that Todd was in an argument with someone he knew and during the argument, he was shot and killed.

This investigation is ongoing.

