Man found shot dead in Mebane, deputies investigating

MEBANE, N.C. — Alamance County deputies are looking for people who shot and killed a man in Mebane.

Deputies arrived at Shady Grove Mobile Home Park at 11:23 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators arrived on the scene shortly after they arrived. They found Ryan Hogan, 22, shot dead on the scene.

An eyewitness said they saw an older burgundy Honda Accord park near his home. Two men got out of the car and headed towards the home. A witness said they heard two loud bangs after a while.

The witness said the two men got back into the car and sped off.

If you have any information about this case you can call Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336)229-1000.