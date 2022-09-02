2 charged after man shot during burglary in Surry County

The Surry County Sheriff's Office said the two shooting calls were related.

Two people are facing charges in connection with a shooting during a burglary.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said they first received a call about a shooting during a break-in on Feb. 4 around 12:33 a.m. at a home on Boris Lane in Pilot Mountain. No injuries were reported. However, while they were investigating, they also received another call about a shooting on North Franklin Road in Mount Airy. That’s where they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Investigators determined the two incidents were related.

Christopher Wayne Mabe, 22, and Makel Javon Jamal Little, 24, both from Mount Airy are charged in connection with the case.

Mabe was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering to a building. Mr. Mabe received a $55,000.00 secured bond and a court date of March 2.

Little was charged with one count of attempted first degree murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of first degree burglary, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Little received a $900,000.00 secured bond and a court date of March 2.