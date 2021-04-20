Man shoots person during motorcycle sale meetup in High Point, police say

Police said Millard Elswick pistol-whipped the victim and then shot him as he was trying to drive away.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a man was shot during an attempt to sell his motorcycle. A suspected shooter has been arrested.

Police said the victim went to a home on Welborn Street last Friday to sell his motorcycle. During the meetup, investigators said one of the people who live there - Millard Elswick - became violent, hitting the victim on the face and head with a pistol.

Police said the victim's friend saw what happened and helped the victim drive away, but not before Elswick fired shots toward the car, hitting the victim in the upper back and neck.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a non-life threatening injury.